'Islamophobic, racist threat of violence' made against Delaware County sheriff

The Brief Delaware County has condemned a "disturbing, Islamophobic, racist threat of violence" made against Sheriff Saddiq Kamara over the weekend. The threat was received by Delaware County via voicemail from an anonymous person. No arrests have been reported.



Leaders in Delaware County have rebuked a "disturbing, Islamophobic, racist threat of violence" they received last week targeting Sheriff Siddiq Kamara.

What we know:

Detectives are continuing to investigate where the threat originated, according to a release shared by the Delaware County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say Delaware County Sheriff Siddiq Kamara was targeted in the threat, which they described as "Islamophobic" and "racist."

Delaware County received the threat over the weekend via an anonymous voicemail message.

"Delaware County Council stands together with Sheriff Siddiq Kamara and the entire team of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office in condemning this action," officials said in a brief press release.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Sheriff Kamara said the hateful message "has strengthened my resolve and reaffirmed why our mission matters."

"Whoever left this voicemail intended to intimidate me and discourage the important work being done by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, they failed," he wrote. "If anything, this has strengthened my resolve and reaffirmed why our mission matters."

Full statement from Sheriff Kamara:

Over the weekend, I received a violent and deeply disturbing voicemail at my official Sheriff’s Office telephone line. The message contained graphic threats and hateful, racist language directed at me personally. We are releasing the voicemail because the people of Delaware County deserve transparency and deserve to understand the seriousness of what occurred.



Let me be clear, there is a fundamental difference between criticism and criminal conduct. Public officials should expect scrutiny, disagreement, and accountability—that is part of our democracy. But threats of violence, intimidation, and hate cross the line and will be treated accordingly.



This matter remains an active criminal investigation. Whoever left this voicemail intended to intimidate me and discourage the important work being done by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, they failed.



If anything, this has strengthened my resolve and reaffirmed why our mission matters. Every day, we are working to build a Sheriff’s Office that is more professional, more accountable, more innovative, and more responsive to the people we serve. We will not be distracted. We will not be intimidated. We will continue moving this office forward with integrity, courage, and an unwavering commitment to public service.



I want to thank the detectives of the Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division for their immediate response and professionalism in launching this investigation. I am also grateful to Delaware County Council for their steadfast support of the Sheriff’s Office and the dedicated men and women who serve this community every day. Their support sends a clear message that violence, hatred, and intimidation have no place in Delaware County.



To the people of Delaware County, know this, my commitment and the commitment of every deputy and professional staff member in this office has never been stronger. We will continue to uphold the rule of law, protect our community, and move this office forward.



We are just getting started.

What we don't know:

It's unclear at this time what specific threat was made against Sheriff Kamara.

No arrests have been reported by police.