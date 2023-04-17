Missouri teenager shot while picking up siblings at wrong house, police say

article

A teenager picking up his siblings at the wrong home in Missouri was shot by a homeowner in a possible case of mistaken identity, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the reported shooting just before 10 p.m. local time on April 13 at a home in Kansas City, authorities said.

The teenage victim was picking up his siblings at a house on N.E. 115th Terrace, but mistakenly went to a house on N.E. 115th Street, according to FOX4KC , citing police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and said to be in "stable condition" as of Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The homeowner, who was not identified, was taken to the police station and later released.

"After consulting with the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office, the homeowner was released pending further investigation due to the need to obtain a formal statement from the victim," Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said on Sunday.

The teen victim was identified as 16-year-old high school junior Ralph Yarl, according to a joint statement from civil rights attorneys S. Lee Merritt and Benjamin Crump .

"Despite the severity of his injuries and the seriousness of his condition, Ralph is alive and recovering," the statement said.

The Kansas City Police Department said upon completion of the investigation, the case will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office to determine if charges are warranted.

"We want the community to know that we are committed to justice in this case and every case, and work every day to seek that justice for all victims of the crime," Graves added.

Neighbors said the situation is far from normal in the area.

"I don’t know anything about the circumstances, but it was a bad deal. It’s bad. It’s a bad deal for everybody," neighbor Kendall Smith told FOX 4. "It’s something that happened in the neighborhood — we never have an incident up here like that."

This story was reported from Cincinnati.