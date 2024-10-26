18-year-old shot after apparent robbery interrupted; 3 suspects sought: officials

article

A scary night of violence unfolded for an 18-year-old male in Oxford Circle after an apparent attempted robbery turned into a shooting.

The incident happened on the 1400 block of Benner Street right around 12:30 Saturday morning, officials said.

An investigation of the events lead police to say three men kicked in the backdoor of the victim’s residence, from an alley behind the dwelling and entered. Two of those suspects then stepped back out into the alley, where the victim was seen approaching.

One of the two suspects in the alley pulled a gun and shot the victim, hitting him in the stomach and they took off. The third suspect followed suit, and all three were seen heading west in the alley.

The victim was driven to Jeanes Hospital by his mom, where police met up with them. The victim was then transferred to Temple University Hospital for further treatment.

The Philadelphia Police Shooting Investigations Group is leading the case. Anyone with any information is urged to contact them at 215-686-8270 or the PPD tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). All tips can remain anonymous.