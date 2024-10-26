Holden Trent, of the Philadelphia Union, has died, team announces

article

The Philadelphia Union announced the death of player Holden Trent, at the age of 25, on Saturday.

In two, brief announcements to their Facebook page, officials with the team said Trent had passed away and they were "devastated."

They called him a "wonderful player and fierce competitor" and then acknowledged his deep connection to his family and fiancé, and, while grieving themselves, offered their condolences to his family.

They went on to say they would not make any further statements regarding Trent’s death.

No cause of death was noted in the announcements.

Holden Trent was 25 years old.