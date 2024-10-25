South Jersey woman raises scare standard with Halloween decorations while raising money for good cause

Every year, Halloween displays seem to get a little bigger and more extravagant. But one New Jersey woman is making sure hers is the scariest in the neighborhood while helping a good cause at the same time.

People come from all over the area to check out a spectacular Halloween extravaganza. But, this year, it grew so big that the owner had to recruit a little help to fit all the spookiness in one place.

"There’s a whole community out there of Halloween Haunters that do this, so I’m not the only crazy one!" Vanessa O’Connell commented.

She spends months making sure her display is second to none, on Trafalgar Court, in Washington Township.

4th grader, Hally Aristote, gushed, "It’s amazing! It’s also incredible, like the way she sets it up."

O’Connell explained, "I start in the middle of August, just putting up the fence and doing a little bit of stuff at a time, because it’s just me. I mean, my husband and the kids, they help with the big things, but it’s me."

Her son, Rocco Nuzzo, said, "She’s lying. I mean, there’s not even a time frame that she starts, it’s kinda like all year round. I mean, she’ll buy something in June and set it up."

It got so big, her neighbor had to lend a hand and by offering her house, too. Neighbor, Donna Gallagher, remarked, "I don’t normally decorate. We just put a few pumpkins out. I’ll put some things in the windows, but that’s about it, so this year, we have a lot and it’s fun!"

"They just keep coming out with more and more stuff and to put it out there and see everybody’s reaction and they’re like, ‘Oh my God, what did you do!’ So, yeah, it’s a lot of fun," O’Connell exclaimed.

A lot of fun that also helps St. Jude Children’s Hospital, a sign prominently displayed among the ghosts and goblins.

"Good and bad at the same time," 6-year-old Hamir Aristote said. "Some of them are scary and some of them are not scary."

Neighbor Gianna Caveng said, "It’s definitely a shock to see all the decorations that they have every year, so if you’re not from the neighborhood. It’s like it’s a showstopper!"

There is plenty of time to come check out all the creepiness and help St. Jude’s at the same time. Vanessa doesn’t take down the decorations until November 2nd.