Missy Elliot making Philadelphia tour stop with Ciara, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland
PHILADELPHIA - Now don't "Lose Control," but Missy Elliot's first-ever headline tour is coming to Philadelphia this summer!
"Out of This World - The Missy Elliot Experience" officially kicks off in Vancouver on July 4.
The global superstar will make history as she takes the stage at Wells Fargo Center on August 5.
Missy will be joined by hip hop legend Busta Rhymes, superstar Ciara and mega-producer Timbaland for one epic show!
"Fans have been asking me to tour forever, but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big," she said.
Fans can grab pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday as general admission tickets go on sale Friday.