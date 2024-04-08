Solar eclipse 2024: Philadelphia awed by rare solar eclipse

The highly anticipated day has finally come and go as the solar eclipse made its way across the sky!

Philadelphia may not be in the path of totality, but city gazers can still caught a 90 percent glimpse of the rare spectacle.

Philadelphia Timeline

2:08 p.m. The moon began its journey across the sun

3:23 p.m. The eclipse peaked in the Philadelphia area with a sliver of sun on the left side

4:35 p.m. It all came to an end!

Caught on camera

Swipe through a gallery showing some epic shots of the eclipse in Philly and its surrounding areas.

Solar eclipse forecast

In the Philadelphia area, there were partly sunny skies after a sunny Sunday.

The Weather Authority's future radars showed two models with just a few white clouds across our skies.

The other two models had a lot more clouds over the Philadelphia area when close to 90 percent of the sun was blocked by the moon.

Highs were in the low to mid 60s as the eclipse happened in the afternoon.

Where to watch in the Philadelphia area

Were there any buildings in the way?

Buildings don't tend to move, so again, you can probably get a sense of that by knowing your surroundings ahead of time and using the information above. But if not, another app could help you.

ShadeMap is a web-based tool that uses a map interface combined with building height data to simulate shadows cast by buildings. You can use the slider to zoom through the day and see how shadows on the ground move as the sun crosses the sky.

The basic tool is free. An upgraded version also includes tree data.

What will I see during the eclipse?

If you are in the path of totality: The moon will appear to completely block the sun for as long as seven and a half minutes. Daytime will turn into near night during that time and the sun’s corona – the outer rays – may be visible.

If you are not far from the path of totality: The moon will appear to block most of the sun. It will still become noticeably darker; daylight will become more like twilight.

If you are well outside the path of totality: You’ll notice a chunk of the sun is being blocked. The farther away you are, the smaller the moon’s bite will appear to be. In Seattle and Portland, Oregon, about as far away as you can get in the continental U.S., one-third of the sun will be swallowed.

Where can I get eclipse glasses in Philadelphia?

Most places hosting solar eclipse watch parties are also offering free solar eclipse glasses, too!

In addition, several businesses, including Sonic, Warby Parker and Smoothie King, are giving away glasses.

