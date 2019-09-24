Mob assaults, robs 3 men at Newark shopping center

Authorities are investigating a mob assault on three men at a Delaware shopping center.

Delaware State Police say the attack took place shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Polly Drummond Shopping Center in Newark.

Police say the three men, ranging in age from 29 to 46, had just left an establishment in the shopping center when they encountered a large crowd.

Authorities say the men were attacked without provocation and robbed.

The two younger victims suffered serious injuries. The older man sustained minor injuries and had his wallet and shoes stolen.

Police say the suspects fled before troopers arrived, and witnesses were unable to provide any suspect information.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Trooper Aviola at 302-633-5000. Information may also be provided online or by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

------

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center offers support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll free hotline: 1-800-842-8461.

------

The Associated Press contributed to this report.