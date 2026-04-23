West Chester University holds vigil for student killed in car crash

The Brief West Chester University held a vigil to honor 21-year-old Garrett Nicholas, who died after being hit by a car on April 12. Friends, fraternity brothers, and the campus community gathered at Farrell Stadium to remember Nicholas and support each other. The driver involved in the crash has been identified by police, but further details have not been released.



The West Chester University community gathered at Farrell Stadium to honor Garrett Nicholas, a 21-year-old junior who died after being hit by a car on the 300 block of South High Street at 1:30 a.m. on April 12, according to police.

Campus community remembers Garrett Nicholas at Farrell Stadium

What we know:

The scoreboard at Farrell Stadium was illuminated with a picture of Nicholas during the vigil, and attendees held candles in his memory. Dane Hagen, a friend and fraternity brother, said, "It's honestly beautiful I mean the community has given us so much support and help throughout this whole process and tonight was kind of the cherry on top with this little ceremony."

What they're saying:

Hagen shared, "Garrett was one of my best friend's who is m g-little in the fraternity." He added, "He was one of my best friends. I did everything with him. Lifted with him, hung out with him, homework with him, dining hall with him."

The Donation of Life organization set up a table outside the stadium to give out donor bracelets and register people. Friends said Nicholas was an organ donor.

Fraternity and friends reflect on Nicholas’ impact

Jimmy Kane, president of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, organized the vigil.

"There's nothing we could do that would honor him enough. He's one of the best people I ever met and he deserves every bit of the love and support that he's been getting from the community," said Kane.

Friends said they will remember Nicholas’s laugh and positive energy. Ryan Gorman said, "Obviously, it's tough, but at the end of the day any word that can be said to honor him and his legacy is perfectly said."

The campus community came together to support each other and celebrate Nicholas’s life, with many expressing gratitude for the turnout and the support shown by the university and local organizations.

What we don't know:

Police have identified the driver involved in the crash, but no further information about the driver or the circumstances of the crash has been released.