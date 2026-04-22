Bensalem Township School Board votes to cut over 2 dozen jobs to address $12M deficit

The Brief Bensalem Township School Board voted to cut 31 staff positions Tuesday, April 21. The district faces a $12 million to $16 million budget deficit and must finalize a budget by June 30. Cuts include elementary teachers, guidance counselors, special education teachers, librarians, and administrators.



The Bensalem Township School Board voted Tuesday night to eliminate more than two dozen staff positions as it works to close a $12 million to $16 million budget deficit, according to FOX 29’s Dawn Timmeney.

School board votes to cut jobs amid major deficit

What we know:

The board unanimously approved cutting 31 positions, including nine administrative roles and more than 20 elementary school teachers, guidance counselors, special education teachers, and librarians.

Board members said the decision was difficult but necessary, as the district is required by law to pass a balanced budget.

The board says state funding formulas for special education and charter school tuition have added millions in extra costs.

The meeting began with student performances and commendations, but the mood shifted as the board addressed the financial crisis and took the vote.

Board members apologized to the community before the vote and called on state legislators to help address the funding gap.

The board is also exploring other cost-saving measures, including installing solar panels, as it works to meet the June 30 budget deadline.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear which specific schools or staff members will be affected by the cuts, or what additional measures may be taken if the budget gap persists.