*Cooking time will depend on type of air fryer because heating will vary, so you may need to adjust time and temperatures accordingly.

MOLTEN LAVA CAKE IN THE AIR FRYER

Ingredients:

4-6 oz dark chocolate (60-70% cacao)

1 cup confectioner’s sugar

½ cup butter

2 eggs

2 egg yolks

6 tbsp flour

Directions:

1. Grease 4 custard ramekins/molds with non-cook spray

2. In a large microwavable bowl combine small/broken pieces of chocolate and butter slices. Microwave on high in 30 second increments until completely melted and mixture is smooth.

3. Add confectioner sugar and whisk until smooth. Add 2 eggs and 2 egg yolks and whisk until smooth. Stir in flour until combined.

4. Divide mixture into the four molds.

5. Bake in air fryer for ~10-11 mins at 380 F.

6. Let cool for 2 mins and invert the cakes onto serving plates.

7. Top with your choice of cocoa powder, confectioner’s sugar, ice cream, or chocolate syrup if desired.

8. Serve immediately.

ANDREA G. IRVINE, MS, RD, LDN

SPORTS DIETITIAN

DREXEL UNIVERSITY