Mom speaks out after daughter, granddaughter killed in New Castle County crash: 'All I want is justice'

New details have emerged as a family mourns the death of a mother and her daughter who were killed in a tragic crash in New Castle County last week.

DeJuan Robinson, 26, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder, disregarding a police signal, and failure to stop at a red light in the crash.

The incident occurred around 11:20 p.m. at the intersection of Christiana Road and Airport Road.

Investigators say Karisma Elivo-Stevens was in a 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan with her five daughters and was stopped at a traffic light waiting to turn onto Airport Road. As Elivo-Stevens began to turn, a 2022 Kia K5 operated by Robinson blew through a red light and struck the passenger side of the van, sending it rolling and sliding back down Christiana Road.

Robinson’s Kia then careened over a cement median and struck a 2020 Hyundai Tucson that was preparing to turn down Christiana Road.

Karisma Elivo-Stevens died in the crash, along with her oldest daughter, Zamiyah, 10.

Elivo-Steven’s other four daughters, ages 8, 5, 3, and 1, were taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

FOX 29's Kelly Rule spoke to Yolanda Urena who says she’s being strong for her granddaughters, the survivors of the deadly crash.

Three of the other girls in the car are now home recovering, but Urena says her 5-year-old granddaughter is still fighting for her life in the ICU.

"They do ask me, 'Grandma you crying?' So this is their mother, their sister that is gone, and I gotta explain this," she says. "These are beautiful souls, happy, my granddaughter was very happy and I just miss them, I miss them so, so much."

A memorial continues to grow at the intersection of Christiana and Airport Roads.

A GoFundMe was created to support the family.

Urena says it's a very short distance from where the family lives, and they were so close to making it home safely.

Delaware State Police say their investigation into the crash is active and ongoing, and more charges could come.

"It should’ve never happened, that’s all I want is justice, nothing bad towards him or his family nothing like that," says Urena. "I don’t hate him. I pray for him too."