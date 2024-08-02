Mom reveals woman found fatally shot in head in Atlantic City was previously on life support

"Follow your passion in life. I am following mine," said 32-year-old Carley Elbert in a TikTok video.

She was an aspiring free-style rapper who her mom says found her passion in music.

"I'm a survivor. Follow my story," said Carley in the video. But she did not survive a brutal attack.

Investigators say she was found dead just before 4:45 Thursday morning in the area of the jetty near Maine and the Boardwalk in Atlantic City.

Her friend, a 29-year-old woman from Pleasantville, was also found. She is alive but with multiple wounds.

Investigators say preliminary information is that they were both shot in the head.

"I really need to know what happened to my daughter. Why she was killed point-blank, shot in the head and killed. Why?" said Nancy Elbert.

She says her daughter Carley and her friend left her house Wednesday but never called or returned. She tracked her daughter's phone location out of concern.

"I was pinging her and trying to figure out where she was," said Nancy.

Nancy says one o'clock Thursday afternoon two detectives showed up at her Paulsboro home.

"They said are you Carley's mom? I said yeah and I said where is she? Where is she at? Is she ok? and they came in the house and they told me she was found dead on the beach," said Nancy.

Investigators have in custody 34-year-old Gregg Page charged with murder and two other men, 30-year-old Ryan Schenck and 27-year-old Ramir Schenck charged with hindering apprehension.

Nancy who has a pre-existing tattoo of Carley's name on her foot, also has one of her son Eric who she lost to a heroin overdose 12 years ago. She is heartbroken.

"Carley was a beautiful soul, had a heart of gold and would help anyone at any time," said Nancy. She says her daughter had lived with a rare disorder called mast cell disease.

"It debilitated her. It affects every single organ. Your brain, emotional, your heart, your lung everything. That is what the disease does to you. She was on life support so many times, but she pulled through it," said Nancy. But her daughter’s life was taken by violence.

"Senseless. Took my beautiful girl," she said.

The family has a GoFundMe to help with burial expenses.