Moms, human and furry, celebrated at Adventure Aquarium

Moms across the Delaware Valley braved the rain for the opportunity to view the newest editions to Penguin Park at Adventure Aquarium.

The rain outdoors did not deter visitors young and old Sunday as Adventure Aquarium celebrates moms, both human and furry.

Guests were treated with the first viewing of baby African penguin chicks Marina and Hubert. These brand new chicks are barely two months old. They are unique in that they were successfully fostered by another penguin mom.

In keeping with the Mother's Day theme, the aquarium gifted the first 100 human moms complimentary flowers.

