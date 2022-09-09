'Monarch' star Trace Adkins wants Blake Shelton to play his 'stupid' younger brother

Country singer Trace Adkins opened up about starring on the upcoming country music drama television show "Monarch," which revolves around a dynasty of singers.

Adkins portrays Albie Roman alongside Susan Sarandon, who plays Dottie Cantrell Roman, in the series. And recently, at the FOX Entertainment Fall 2022 press day, Adkins mentioned another famous country singer with whom he'd like to star alongside.

Trace Adkins in the series premiere of Monarch airing in Fall 2022 on FOX. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

"I think we should bring Blake Shelton , let him play my stupid younger brother," Adkins told Fox News Digital. "That's kind of what he is anyway."

Recently, Adkins spoke about how despite the fact that his friend Shelton has had years of TV experience being a judge on " The Voice ," he didn't go to him for acting help.

Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins in the series premiere of Monarch airing Sunday, Sept. 11, immediately following the FOX NFL doubleheader (8:00-9:00 PM ET, and simultaneously to all time zones). It then makes its time period premiere Tuesday, Sept. 2 Expand

‘MONARCH’ STAR TRACE ADKINS SHARES THE REAL REASON HE DIDN'T ASK BLAKE SHELTON OR TIM MCGRAW FOR ACTING ADVICE

"Blake’s thing is a completely different animal," he said. "You can’t compare that stuff."

Trace Adkins performs during the Kentucky State Fair at Kentucky Exposition Center on August 26, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

Little Big Town, Martina McBride and Shania Twain are also set to appear on the drama, which was created by Melissa London Hilfers and also stars country singer Caitlyn Smith.

"Monarch" debuts with a special two-night event, beginning Sunday, Sept. 11 on FOX.