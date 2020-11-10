Gun violence leaves 3 dead across Philadelphia Monday

article

Philadelphia police are investigating multiple Monday afternoon shootings that left three people dead, including a 19-year-old man.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of West Arizona Street for a report of a shooting around 4:30 p.m.

Police say a 19-year-old man was shot seven times in the back and five times in the chest. Responding officers rushed the victim to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, officers responded to another reported shooting on the 900 block of Paxon Street.

Police say two men, ages 38 and 45, were shot at the scene.

The 45-year-old victim had been shot multiple times in the chest and died at the hospital after he was rushed there in a private vehicle.

The second victim was shot once in the chest and listed in stable condition.

A short time later, police say a 34-year-old man was shot once in the shoulder around 7:40 p.m.

The victim was taken to Lankenau Hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m.

Police say he was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and a gun was found inside the vehicle.

No arrests have been made in any of the incidents.

