Man found shot dead inside minivan after crash in Lawndale

Police in Philadelphia's Lawndale neighborhood are investigating an incident after a man was found shot inside a minivan that had crashed into a home.

The crash occurred on the 700 block of Longshore Avenue around 4 a.m.

Police say they received a call that a car had struck a home in the area.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound inside the van.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Neighbors tell FOX 29's Lauren Johnson they heard gunshots that sounded like they were off in the distance.

