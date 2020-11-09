Police investigate fatal hit-and-run in Rhawnhurst

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a hit-and-run in Rhawnhurst.

It happened on the 7500 block of E. Roosevelt Boulevard around 7 p.m. Monday.

According to police, a 37-year-old man was filling up his car with gasoline when an Acura traveling southbound struck him.

Police say the driver described as a Black male wearing a tan jacket fled on foot going westbound on Faunce.

The 37-year-old man was taken to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital where he died shortly before 8 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

