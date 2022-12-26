Weather Authority: Monday to remain cold with frigid wind chill before temps rise for rest of year

Cold weather continues to blast parts of the country with bitterly cold temperatures after a winter storm brought precipitation and an arctic blast going, making it the coldest Christmas the Delaware Valley has seen in years.

Monday morning temperatures across the Delaware Valley are in the teens and expected to rise slowly into the 20s and 30s throughout the day. Wind chills will keep temperatures low and make it feel like 6 degrees in Philadelphia.

The FOX 29 Weather Authority team is recommending people dress in layers to protect their skin from the cold, insulate pipes to keep them from freezing, use space heaters, fireplaces and stoves carefully and limit a pet's exposure to the outdoor temperatures.

No weather watches or warnings are active in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or Delaware and forecasters say they are watching a high-pressure system that will keep out of the area.

On Tuesday, temperatures will be warmer and finally above freezing, with temperatures in the upper 30s.

Looking ahead, temperatures will continue to warm slightly every day until reaching nearly 60 degrees on New Year's Day, but rain will also be in the forecast.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: High: 31, Low: 18

TUESDAY: High: 39, Low: 22

WEDNESDAY: High: 46, Low: 24

THURSDAY: High: 48, Low: 27-

FRIDAY: High: 50, Low: 31

SATURDAY: High: 55, Low: 37

SUNDAY: High: 57, Low: 52