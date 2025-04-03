Money buys you the most happiness in New Jersey, study says

The Brief New Jersey was named the top state in the U.S. where money can buy you happiness. The study analyzed household income, life expectancy, quality of life and depression. California was ranked No. 2.



The saying goes, "money can't buy you happiness," but a recent study claims just the opposite!

What we know:

New Jersey took the No. 1 spot for the state where money can buy you the most happiness.

"Residents of the Garden State are living their best lives," according to Vegas Aces.

California took second place, followed by Hawaii, Massachusetts and New York.

By the numbers:

New Jersey ranked as the top state with the lowest rate of depression at 13.9 percent, an average household income of $138,153, and an average life expectancy of 79 years.

The study claims that those with "cash-seeking happiness" get the best of both worlds in New Jersey; being neighbors to major cities while living a more suburban life.