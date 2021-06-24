Montgomery County charged with 200 counts of child pornography, DA says

article

A Montgomery County man is facing 200 counts of child pornography charges after investigators found thousands of explicit images on his electronic devices, including many that involved infants and toddlers.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office on Thursday announced the arrest of 59-year-old David Winter of Hatboro. Investigators said Winter became a person of interest in March after they received a cybertip from Yahoo! about a suspected explicit image.

Detectives determined the image to be child pornography and traced the IP address to Winter's residence on Drexel Road in Hatboro, according to police.

During a search of Winter's residence in late April, police seized an HP desktop, a tablet, thumb drives, hard drives and a cell phone.

According to investigators, a forensic analysis of the devices resulted in more than 4,000 images and videos of suspect child pornography. Many of the images and videos involved infants and toddlers, investigators said.

Winter was arrested and charged with 200 felony counts of possessing child pornography and related charges. He was later released after a county judge set bail at $250k.

Winter is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on July 25.

