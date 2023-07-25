Montgomery County man charged in Philadelphia road rage attack involving crowbar: DA

A man who was shot after attacking a woman's vehicle during a road rage incident is now facing charges.

According to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, Abdjura El of Montgomery County, is facing charges for his role in the May road rage incident.

Authorities say the incident occurred on the evening of May 24.

Police say officers were called to the 2200 block of Market Street just before 5:30 p.m. and found 22-year-old El suffering from a gunshot wound to the groin.

An investigation revealed El and a woman in another vehicle were stopped at a red light on Market Street near the Schuylkill Expressway when he got out of his car with a crowbar and confronted her for "cutting him off," officials say.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

El then began smashing the rear window of the woman's vehicle, according to the DAO.

Authorities say the woman, who had a license to carry, pulled out her weapon and fired a shot, striking the man in the groin.

The woman then drove off and called 911 to report the incident, police say.

Responding officers transported El to a local hospital for treatment.

He now faces several charges, including Possession of an Instrument of Crime, Simple Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Criminal Mischief.