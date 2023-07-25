Caught on camera: Crowd of over 500 on ATVs, bikes, vehicles that left Philly officers hurt

Police hope to identify as many suspects as possible after yet another unruly crowd caused another night of chaos to the streets of Philadelphia.

More than 500 people gathered at the Sunoco gas station on the 1300 block of North Broad Street, taking over the roadway and parking lot early Sunday morning.

Video released by police captured the crowd "recklessly" riding ATVs, dirt bikes and vehicles.

Police say one of those vehicles fled the scene after hitting an officer who was trying to disperse the large group.

A few other officers also sustained injuries. They were all treated at a local hospital and released.

This was just one of several massive car meet-ups broken up by police over the weekend, including a disturbance at Philadelphia Mills Mall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.