Montgomery County man charged in stabbing death of estranged wife: DA

A Montgomery County man is facing murder charges in the brutal stabbing death of his estranged wife, prosecutors said.

Kenneth Shea, 37, was arrested Wednesday at the Comfort Inn in Featerville-Trevose for the murder of Elizabeth Shea, who police say died earlier that day.

Elizabeth Shea was found stabbed to death in the master bedroom of her home on the 1000 block of Cromwell Lane during a wellness check Wednesday morning.

Investigators say an air conditioning window unit had been pushed in, and four hard drives and three cell phones were found in the bathroom sink and toilet.

Investigators say Uber records show Kenneth Shea was picked up around 12:30 a.m. at the Comfort Inn and dropped off on a street directly behind the victim's home.

Hours later, authorities believe Kenneth Shea was picked up on the same street behind the victim's home and returned to the Comfort Inn just before 4 a.m.

Investigators say Kenneth Shea's cellphone records showed he was in the area of the Comfort Inn days leading up to the murder and throughout the day Wednesday.

SWAT Team members arrested Kenneth Shea as he exited his room Wednesday night. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele called the murder a "tragic case" and added "our hearts go out to the family of Elizabeth Shea."

Kenneth Shea is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility and is due back in court later this month.