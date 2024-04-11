Road rage shooting: Woman opens fire after man hits parked car in North Philadelphia, police say

Police say a car crash in North Philadelphia quickly escalated into an argument, then a shooting Wednesday night.

The incident began when a 62-year-old man struck a row of parked vehicles on the 2500 block of North 29th Street around 9 p.m.

Police say he may have been impaired at the time.

Witnesses then alerted the owner of one of those vehicles, a 53-year-old woman.

She confronted the driver before pulling her gun and firing two shots, according to police.

The man was struck twice in the leg, and taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

"It does appear that this is an instance of road rage, where someone was just very angry at the fact that their car was struck by someone else," Chief Small said.

Police say it is unclear if the two knew each other.

The woman was taken into custody, and her weapon was recovered.