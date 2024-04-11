19-year-old struck by stray bullet while visiting friends in North Philadelphia: police

A shootout on a North Philadelphia street left an innocent bystander injured Wednesday night.

The 19-year-old victim was visiting friends when she was struck by a stray bullet on the 2700 block of Sydenham Street around 9 p.m.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, and was treated at a local hospital.

The shooting erupted just blocks away, where 21 spent shell casings were found.

Police say a man who witnessed the shooting, pulled out his gun and returned fire.

He is licensed to carry, and is currently cooperating with police, according to Chief Small.

His weapon was also recovered.

Police are still unsure what led to the shooting, but a 36-year-old was placed in critical condition after being struck twice.