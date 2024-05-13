Montgomery County man in court after he is accused of stealing female neighbors underwear

A Montgomery County man is back in court after being accused of breaking into the apartment of two women and taking their underwear.

Selleny is accused of stealing underwear and other intimate items from an apartment where two women lived in the Kingswood Apartments, a complex where, based on court testimony, both Selleny and his mother live.

During the preliminary hearing on Monday, a detective from Upper Merion Police was called to the stand. He says police recovered eight portable hard drives, a computer and an iPhone from Selleny’s home during a search warrant in March.

One of the clips, from October 5th, was presented in court on Monday showcasing who investigators believe to be Selleny inside the apartment going through the women’s clothes.

Selleny was previously arrested and charged for similar disturbing allegations that were captured on a recording device made to look like a USB brick that he placed inside a woman’s apartment.

Investigators say some of those videos show him performing lewd sexual acts on the victim’s bed, along with a video investigators say shows him leaving bodily fluid in the victim’s refrigerator.

While Selleny remained silent, his newly appointed attorney, Ellis Palividas, says these charges and allegations are not being taken lightly.

"I have had an opportunity to speak with him and I think, considering the nature of the allegations and the nature of attention that this case is getting, that he is holding up very well. I think that he is dealing with it as stoically as possible," says Palividas.

As for the prosecution, they are hoping to bring justice to the victims in this case.

"It was very nerve-racking for the victims, but the victims are incredibly strong in this case and we will get justice for them," says Margot Weitz, the Assistant District Attorney.

Selleny has an arraignment scheduled for June 26th.