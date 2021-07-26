Montgomery County Office of Public Health releases COVID-19 school recommendations

Montgomery County’s Office of Public Health released their recommendations for the new school year starting in the fall and it all depends on community transmission in each individual school district.

If there are less than 10 cases per 100,000 people, they recommend masks be optional for everyone.

If there are 10 to 49 cases per 100,000 people, masks are recommended indoors for unvaccinated.

Fifty to 99 cases, masks are requried indoors for vaccinated and unvaccinated.

If it comes to 100 cases per 100,000 people, they recommend masks for everyone, indoors and outdoors.

"The health and safety of our students, teachers, and staff, and ensuring our kids get the instruction they need, are top priorities heading into the school year. These recommendations from the Montgomery County Office of Public Health are intended to give School Boards, Superintendents, and parents guidance so they can make the best decisions for their communities and their families," said Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. "This guidance supports in-person education, is based on the most current and accurate data available, and stresses the importance of vaccination for those who are eligible along with a multi-layered prevention strategy."

The county says masks will still be required on school buses.

In schools were not everyone is vaccinated, they recommend social distancing as much as possible, while still remaining fully reopened.

