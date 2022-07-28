Montgomery County school bus aide charged with sexual assault of passengers

article

A Pennsylvania school bus aide was charged after investigators said he sexually assaulted a girl and acted inappropriately with other young passengers.

Kenneth Cannon, 71, is accused of asking several girls 6-12-years-old to sit on his lap and touching them inappropriately during rides to and from school.

Cannon worked as bus aide in the Upper Dublin School District and has since been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

School officials say they were first made aware of the heinous accusations in late May.

An affidavit details a 6-year-old girl's encounter with Cannon during which it's alleged that he inappropriately touched her while sitting on his lap aboard the bus.

The victim then ran to the back of the bus and claims Cannon told her "do not tell anyone I did this."

"The safety of our students is always our top priority," the Upper Dublin School District said in a statement. "The District will not tolerate conduct that adversely affects our ability to provide students with safe, secure environments."