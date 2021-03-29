Moorestown High School fully remote due to spike in COVID-19 cases

article

Due to the increased number of positive COVID-19 cases, the Moorestown High School will operate on the Full-Remote model.

The school will operate in this fashion from March 27 - April 18, 2021.

In addition all clubs, activities and athletics will be cancelled during this period.

In spite of vaccination efforts, New Jersey is the No. 1 state in the country for new COVID-19 cases per capita over the past two weeks, a sign, the governor has said, of how stubborn the virus is.

Murphy said in recent days that he is hitting pause on further loosening of the reopening rules because of New Jersey's resurgence.

Health officials are concerned that some COVID-19 metrics are trending in the wrong direction such as new cases and hospitalizations despite more Americans getting vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said Friday that the country recorded a 7-day average of about 57,000 new Covid-19 cases per day, a 7% jump over the previous week. Walensky added that new hospitalizations are slightly up at roughly 4,700 admissions per day.

