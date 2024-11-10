More arrests made in targeted school bus shooting in Coatesville: DA

An ambush shooting rocked a local community last month, and now two more suspects have been taken into custody in connection to the terrifying ordeal.

Gabriel Johnson, 17, and Jose Medina, 20, are charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault and related offenses.

They have been arrested for their roles in a shooting that officials say targeted a student getting off a school bus as part of an ongoing feud in Coatesville.

Surveillance footage showed Johnson firing six shots at the school bus, according to the DA's Office.

No one was injured in the shooting, but two bullets struck the bus, including one that narrowly missed the bus driver.

Another suspect, 18-year-old Jaki White-Marshal, was arrested shortly after the shooting and charged with aggravated assault.



