Expand / Collapse search

More arrests made in targeted school bus shooting in Coatesville: DA

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  November 10, 2024 12:10pm EST
Pennsylvania
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Student exiting bus was targeted by classmate in Coatesville ambush shooting: DA

A teenager was arrested after prosecutors say he was among a group that opened fire on a fellow student who was exiting a school bus Thursday in Coatesville.

COATESVILLE, Pa. - An ambush shooting rocked a local community last month, and now two more suspects have been taken into custody in connection to the terrifying ordeal.

Gabriel Johnson, 17, and Jose Medina, 20, are charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault and related offenses.

They have been arrested for their roles in a shooting that officials say targeted a student getting off a school bus as part of an ongoing feud in Coatesville.

Surveillance footage showed Johnson firing six shots at the school bus, according to the DA's Office.

Related

Coatesville bus shooting: Students describe chaos inside bus, as 1 arrest made
article

Coatesville bus shooting: Students describe chaos inside bus, as 1 arrest made

Police arrest a 17-year-old boy in connection with what officials say was a targeted shooting at a Coatesville school bus filled with students. Three other suspects are still being sought.

No one was injured in the shooting, but two bullets struck the bus, including one that narrowly missed the bus driver.

Another suspect, 18-year-old Jaki White-Marshal, was arrested shortly after the shooting and charged with aggravated assault.


 