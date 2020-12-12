More gunfire as a 23-year-old man is shot in South Philadelphia, police say

article

A 23-year-old man is recovering after he was shot late Friday in South Philadelphia.

Authorities say gunfire erupted at South 24th and Tasker Streets Friday, just after 11:30 p.m.

Responding officers found a 23-year-old man shot once in the groin.

The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical where he was listed in stable condition.

A 23-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in South Philadelphia.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter