More protests over Hahnemann University Hospital closing take place in Center City

Center City Philadelphia was the scene Sunday of more protests over the impending closure of Hahnemann University Hospital.

Drexel University medical students joined the Poor People’s Campaign for the latest round of protests. They say the 25,000 people losing their jobs and more than 50,000 people losing a healthcare location is unacceptable.

People protesting the closure of Hahnemann University Hospital.

Protestors say the closure is part of a larger attempt for some to profit from the health industry over the needs of the poor and working classes.

Hahnemann’s ownership group says it plans to close the hospital in the next 60 days.