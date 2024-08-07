More than 100 animals found sick, dying at Narrow Way Farm rescued by Bucks County SPCA

The Bucks County SPCA has taken custody of more than 100 farm animals after numerous reports of sick and dying animals at a farm in Newtown sparked an investigation.

On Wednesday, the BCSPCA announced it removed the sickest animals from Narrow Way Farm on the 800 block of Worthington Mill Road.

After receiving photos and videos of sick animals and reports of animals dying at the farm,

BCSPCA conducted an animal cruelty investigation.

On Tuesday, the agency’s Humane Law Enforcement team and Newtown Township police served a warrant for removal of the animals.

BCSPCA officials say they discovered the owner, Abigail O’Keefe, left the country with no confirmation of when or if she plans to return.

Bucks County SPCA captures sickly goat at Narrow Way Farm.

They were able to negotiate with O’Keefe to surrender the farm animals, allowing BCSPCA to proceed with the treatment, care, and adoption of the animals.

Upon further inspection of the farm, which advertises "sip and snuggle" afternoons cuddling with baby goats, BCSPCA staff say they found the animals living in filthy conditions. They also found dead animals and received reports from caretakers that young animals were suddenly dying.

That afternoon, 25 of the sickest animals were transported to BCSPCA’s Quakertown Shelter and barn to begin receiving care.

On Wednesday morning, the rescue prevention agency was notified by farm staff that another goat had died overnight.

BCSPCA and police then secured the property and had a state veterinarian investigate the farm for any potential contagious diseases.

They say the veterinarian determined that the suspected cause of death for multiple sheep and goats was a heavy parasite load. The thin animals had been fed a poor diet.

The animals in the care of BCSPCA were examined and began receiving medical treatment by Wednesday morning.

Some of them were found to have a contagious but treatable condition commonly known as foot scald and some of the goats appear to have respiratory symptoms.

Due to the large number of animals, BCSPCA is asking folks who are able and willing to adopt some of the animals to contact the organization through their website.

Adopters must be located within Pennsylvania and experienced in providing care for farm animals.

The community can also donate to BCSPCA’s Animal Relief Fund .

Anyone with information about this case, or any other case of cruelty and neglect in Bucks County, should report what they know at 844-SPCA-Tip (844-772-2847) or reportcruelty@buckscountyspca.org.