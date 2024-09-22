More than 200 vehicles wreak havoc across Philadelphia prompting police crackdown

article

Philadelphia police are deploying several efforts to address the increase of illegal street racing and reckless driving in the city after a series of overnight incidents.

According to police, between 9:30 p.m. and 4:33 a.m., officers responded to multiple locations where crowds ranging from 50 to over 200 vehicles had gathered.

They say the incidents involved ‘dangerous behaviors’ including drifting, setting off fireworks, starting trash fires, and vandalizing police vehicles.

Below is a timeline of the incidents and where they occurred from Saturday night into early Sunday morning, according to Philly police.

9:30 p.m. - 74XX Bustleton Ave

Approximately 50 cars were involved. Officers issued 9 citations under the Nuisance Car Ordinance and 15 citations to spectators. One driver attempted to evade police by driving directly at officers, colliding with a civilian vehicle in the process. The driver has been identified, and a warrant has been issued for their arrest.

11:47 p.m. — 20th and Pattison Ave

Over 100 vehicles were reported drifting and engaging in reckless driving. Two individuals were arrested after fleeing from police and crashing into a pole. Both are residents of neighboring communities.

3:30 a.m. - 3300 Fox St.

A 39th District officer sustained minor injuries while responding to an assist call. His vehicle was struck by another car that fled the scene.

4:00 a.m. — Island and Bartram Ave

A group of over 200 cars was involved in drag racing and drifting. Officers were attacked, and a police vehicle was damaged. The crowd dispersed when additional police units arrived.

4:33 a.m. — 15th and Market

More than 100 cars were reported drifting and setting rubbish fires. Officers were attacked, resulting in damage to multiple police vehicles, including broken windshields and flattened tires.

In total, five police vehicles sustained damage, including broken windshields and flattened tires during the incidents.

Here’s what’s being done.

The Philadelphia Police Department assigned dozens of officers to address the illegal gatherings over the weekend, focusing on large, dangerous vehicular gatherings that have been forming throughout our city.

Officers in the Criminal Intelligence Unit will gather data to learn of these events prior to them occurring.

Philly police have a message to those participating in the illegal activity: "Do not think for a moment that you got away with it and that you will not be held accountable. There are cameras everywhere, there is a considerable amount of evidence to go through, PPD will use that evidence to make arrests when warranted."

The PPD is continuing to work with Mayor Cherelle Parker to crackdown and put a stop to the dangerous incidents.

"The Parker Administration’s support is strong and unwavering, and instrumental in efforts to enhance public safety and bring those responsible to justice," said the police in a press release.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department at (215) 686-TIPS (8477).