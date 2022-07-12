More than 60 shots fired in shooting that killed teenager in North Philadelphia, police say

Police say a teenager is dead after being shot to death in North Philadelphia on Monday night.

According to Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small, officers received numerous 911 calls about a shooting in the area of N 28th Street and W Diamond Street.

Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was found laying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to his side, chest, back and legs.

According to Small, the teen was unresponsive and he was rushed to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 11:45 p.m.

Scene investigators say there was an extensive crime scene with dozens of shell casings.

Small says 63 shots were fired from semiautomatic weapons.

FOX 29's camera captured the street covered in evidence markers as authorities worked to learn more.

According to police, five males wearing dark clothing were seen going north on Dover and Diamond Streets.

Police are looking at surveillance cameras in the area as the investigation continues.

This shooting comes amid a city curfew for kids and teenagers under the age of 18.