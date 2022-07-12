Police: 3 persons of interest in custody after deadly South Philadelphia double shooting

Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly double shooting that took place in South Philadelphia.

According to authorities, 3rd District officers on patrol heard numerous gunshots coming from the intersection of 8th and Wolf Streets around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

The officer who heard the shots was about one block away, Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Small says officers responded instantly and found two shooting victims laying on the highway.

One man, who had gunshot wounds to the chest, was pronounced dead by medics on scene.

A second man, who was unresponsive and shot in the shoulder, was taken to Jefferson Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police say.

Small says handguns were found next to the victims and 35 spent shell casings were recovered by scene investigators.

According to police, the spent shell casings were found in four separate locations leading police to believe there was a shootout.

Authorities also say four vehicles were hit by some of the fired shots.

Small says responding officers saw a vehicle fleeing the scene as they arrived and the vehicle was followed to a location about one mile away.

According to officials, three people were in the car and two semiautomatic handguns were also located.

Police say the three people are persons of interest and homicide detectives are interviewing them.

Small says police do not have a motive, but they plan to check cameras in the area for surveillance footage.