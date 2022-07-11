Suspects wanted for robbing 2 people inside Atlantic City casinos, police say

article

The New Jersey State Police are asking the public to help identify a man and woman wanted for allegedly robbing two people inside two casinos in Atlantic City.

Police say on Wednesday, June 15, at around 1:30 a.m., a man forcefully took $15,000 in cash from a person seated at a slot machine in the Resorts Hotel and Casino.

After the man took the money, police say he fled the scene in a gray Toyota sedan driven by a woman.

On Friday, July 8, at around 10:40 p.m., the same male suspect took $12,000 in cash from another person who was seated at a slot machine in the Caesars Hotel and Casino, according to authorities.

Police say the man fled the scene in the same vehicle driven by the same woman.

The male suspect is described to be 6" tall with a stocky build and dreadlocks. The female suspect is described to have brown hair and glasses.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the State Police Casino Operations Unit at 609-441-7464.