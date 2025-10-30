Morgan Wallen's 'Still the Problem' tour will make two-show stop in Philadelphia

article

The Brief Morgan Wallen's Still the Problem tour will wrap up with a two-night stop in Philadelphia on July 31 and Aug. 1. Brooks & Dunn, Ella Langley and Thomas Rhett are among special guests who will join Wallen during the 23 show tour. Pre-sale will be on Wednesday, Nov. 5.



Country music star Morgan Wallen will make the final two stops of his 2026 Still the Problem tour with two nights in Philadelphia.

The Last Night singer will hit the stage at Lincoln Financial Field on July 31 and Aug. 1 with a host of special guests.

What we know:

Morgan Wallen will play nearly two dozen shows in 11 different cities on the Still the Problem tour, starting in April with two nights in Minneapolis and ending in in August with a double dip in Philly.

Morgan Wallen tour dates

Wallen will add two more shows in locations that still have yet to be announced. Here's a full list of tour dates:

4/10 – Minneapolis, MN

4/11 – Minneapolis, MN

4/18 – Tuscaloosa, Al

5/01 – Las Vegas, NV

5/02 – Las Vegas, NV

5/08 – Indianapolis, IN

5/09 – Indianapolis, IN

5/15 – Gainesville, FL

5/16 – Gainesville, FL

5/29 – Denver, CO

5/30 – Denver, CO

6/05 – Pittsburgh, PA

6/06 – Pittsburgh, PA

6/19 – Chicago, IL

6/20 – Chicago, IL

6/26 – UNRELEASED DATE

6/27 – UNRELEASED DATE

7/17 – Baltimore, MD

7/18 – Baltimore, MD

7/24 – Ann Arbor, MI

7/25 – Ann Arbor, MI

7/31 – Philadelphia, PA

08/01 – Philadelphia, PA

Special guests

Legendary country music duo, Brooks & Dunn, highlight a star-studded list of special guest who will join Morgan Wallen on different legs of the tour.

Hardy, Ella Langley, and Thomas Rhett are among other special guests set to play at the Still the Problem tour.

When do tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, Nov. 5.