Mother accused of throwing infant against fence in Pinellas Park, Florida

A mother is facing child abuse charges after police said she threw her baby against a wooden fence.

Pinellas Park police arrested 25-year-old Natalee Sesler of New Port Richey after witnesses reported seeing her cursing and abusing her 10-month-old baby boy.

Officers responded to the 5900 block of 72nd Ave around 6 p.m. Saturday, where Sesler was visiting a resident in the area.

Investigators said Sesler was frustrated and cursing at the infant because he was unable to stand.

Two juvenile witnesses said they saw Sesler throw the baby against a wooden fence in a nearby yard, then attempted to throw a metal rake at the infant's head but missed.

The witnesses then told police Sesler picked up the hysterically crying baby by the leg and threw him onto a lawn chair, where she again tried to prop the baby up.

Police said the infant had a small bruise and swelling near one of his eyes, and appeared to be malnourished and lethargic.

According to investigators, the baby was taken into protective custody and transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

"The baby will remain at the hospital for observation and further testing, before being turned over to other local family members by the Department of Children and Families," police said in a news release.

Officers said it appears narcotics played a role in Sesler's behavior leading up to her arrest.

Sesler has been charged with child neglect, aggravated assault, resisting an officer without violence and violation of probation.