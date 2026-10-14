Mother accused of stabbing husband, 3-year-old son to death at Great Wolf Lodge

The Brief A Pennsylvania mother is accused of stabbing her husband and 3-year-old son to death at Great Wolf Lodge. Investigators say Metallica Harrsion, 27, tried to take her own life after the deadly double murder and was unsuccessful. Harrison has been charged with two counts of criminal homicide.



A Pennsylvania mother is facing charges after investigators say she stabbed her husband and 3-year-old son to death at a popular Pocono Mountains resort.

What we know:

Officers from the Pocono Township Police Department were called to Great Wolf Lodge just after 3 p.m. Monday after 27-year-old Metallica Harrison reported stabbing her husband, Charles Harrison, and their 3-year-old son to death in their hotel room.

According to court documents, Harrison allegedly told dispatchers that "she needed help dying." Officers responded to the hotel room and encountered Harrison in the doorway with self-inflicted stab wounds.

Harrison was transported to St. Lukes Hospital's Monroe County Campus for treatment. While in the ambulance, investigators say Harrison inquired with paramedics about ways to inflict self-harm.

"[Harrison] further stated, ‘Every day, I work so hard to be the best person, the best mother, the best wife. It wasn’t supposed to end like this. I was supposed to have my happy family. That's what I envisioned since I was a child'," a criminal complaint detailed.

Harrison has been charged with two counts of criminal homicide.

Dig deeper:

Investigators learned that Harrison and her family checked into the Great Wolf Lodge on September 21 and extended their reservation to October 5, with a check-out date scheduled for October 13.

The investigation discovered that the family last entered their hotel room together on Sunday just before 7 p.m. About an hour later, Harrison exited the room to use a microwave in the vending machine area and returned moments later.

Later that night, Metallica and Charles Harrison exited the room and went to the arcade, returning to the room after less than an hour. This was the last time police believe anyone entered or exited the room before the deadly stabbing.