Mother 'distraught' after son catches heat while Paulsboro High School father confronts student

On Monday, Faith Bagby was shocked to find her son in the middle of a viral video taken inside Paulsboro High School.

"I was just so distraught, I didn’t even know what to do," said Bagby.

The video which was sent to FOX 29 shows a parent who was supposed to be picking up his child, entering into a classroom at the high school and immediately confronting a student.

The criminal complaint identifies the parent as Aaron Thomas of Gibbstown.

The video goes on to show Thomas exchanging words with a student, who he is heard in the video saying was allegedly bothering his daughter.

The clip does appear to show an adult try to intervene and calm the situation down.

"Why wasn’t he taken out of that classroom? You got your hand on his back like you’re caressing his back, you don’t look like you are trying to get him out," said Bagby.

That’s when the situation escalates and Thomas starts to argue with another student, Bagby’s son.

"He was telling the boy that had the guy in his face, ‘you don’t got to say nothing, don’t say nothing’. That’s when the guy must have not liked that and hopped in his face so, he had nothing to do with it at all. He was just an innocent bystander protecting his classmate," said the mom.

Court paperwork shows Thomas is being charged with several offenses including entering an unauthorized section of the school, threatening to punch and knockout a student, and assault, for allegedly touching a student and getting in his face.

"I’m mad at the school, I’m mad at the administrators, I’m mad at the security. I’ve been to plenty of basketball games, they run down on these kids, you can’t even stand on the court without running down on them, but an adult come into the school, act up and nobody know what to do," said aunt, Jennifer Bagby.

The Paulsboro School District says they are not issuing an updated statement about the incident.

Earlier this week they sent a statement saying in part:

"Safety and security of our staff and students is paramount. Unfortunate situations such as these gives us an opportunity to reflect and analyze current practices to further strengthen the district’s safety and security procedures to ensure that our schools are a safe place for all students and staff".

Meanwhile the Bagby family has this message for Mr. Thomas.

"You were wrong, wrong all around," said the mom.

FOX 29 went by Thomas’ house to try and get comments from the family and find out who their attorney is, but they weren’t there.

We’ve also reached out to county and state legal officials to try and find out who is representing Mr. Thomas, to try and get a comment, but they have not contacted us back.