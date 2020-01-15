Mother of Philly police officer found fatally stabbed; teen foster son, 3 others in custody

article

Police have four people in custody after they say the mother of a Philadelphia police officer was found stabbed to death inside her East Germantown home overnight.

Around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 300 block of Mechanic Street, where they found the victim covered in blood and suffering from two stab wounds to the neck.

Police identified the deceased as 64-year-old Renee Gilyard. The victim was a foster mother of two teenage boys and car share service driver.

Officials identified her 17-year-old foster son as a person of interest in her murder. The teen was in Gilyard's care for approximately three days.

Police said the contents of Gilyard's purse had been dumped on her bed.

Gilyard's vehicle, a black Nissan Rogue, was discovered hours later following a pursuit in West Philadelphia.

The police chase ended with a crash on Sansom Street when the driver of the stolen vehicle rear-ended a truck. Inside the vehicle were Gilyard's 17-year-old foster son, an unidentified male and two teenage girls.

The four occupants were transported to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia with minor injuries before being questioned by police. Police confirmed an arrest was made but provided no further details.

Police believe Gilyard’s murder may be connected to the search for two endangered missing people.

Authorities have been conducting a missing person and kidnapping investigation of 20-year-old Jimmy Mao, who was last seen on the 5800 block of Angora Terrace on Dec. 29.

On Jan. 7, Mao’s family reportedly received texts demanding ransom for his return.

According to police, the last person to see Mao was Gilyard’s 17-year-old foster son.

Police are also searching for 16-year-old Jacob Merritt-Richburg, of the 1800 block of Vineyard Street.

Authorities believe Merritt-Richburg is an acquaintance of Mao who may be in possession of property belonging to Mao.

Merritt-Richburg was last seen on Jan. 6.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

