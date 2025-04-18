Motorcycle driver killed after making 'unsafe lane change' on I-95 in Delaware County

A motorcycle driver was killed after making an "unsafe lane change" on Interstate 95 in Delaware County on Thursday night in Delaware County.

The driver, identified by police as a 26-year-old man, was thrown from his bike after making contact with the rear end of another vehicle, police said.

The deadly crash and subsequent investigation caused a stretch of I-95 to be shut down for several hours overnight.

What we know:

Pennsylvania State Police say the deadly crash happened near mile marker 7.0 on a stretch of I-95 in Ridley Township just before 9 p.m.

Investigators say the 26-year-old motorcycle driver made an "unsafe land change at a high rate of speed" and struck the backside of another vehicle.

The impact caused the motorcycle driver to be thrown from his bike and suffer fatal injuries, according to state police investigators.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The crash and investigation caused a stretch of I-95 to be shutdown for several hours.