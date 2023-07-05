Motorcycle driver killed in collision on Roosevelt Boulevard, police say

The driver of a motorcycle was killed when police say he collided with a car Wednesday afternoon at an intersection in Philadelphia.

Investigators say the deadly crash happened just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Ryan Avenue.

The 28-year-old motorcycle driver was driving on Roosevelt Boulevard when he collided with vehicle heading west on Ryan Avneue, police said.

The motorcycle driver, whose identity has not been publicly released, was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he died just before 6 p.m.

The driver of the car was also taken to this hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries and placed in stable condition, police said.