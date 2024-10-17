Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  October 17, 2024 9:20am EDT
Pennsylvania
Motorcycle officer rushed to hospital after crash in Drexel Hill

DREXEL HILL, Pa. - An investigation is underway after a police officer was struck by a vehicle while riding his patrol motorcycle in Drexel Hill.

The crash happened at Garrett Road and Owen Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

SKYFOX was live over the severely damaged motorcycle as it laid in the middle of the road.

The officer was rushed to a local hospital as the driver remained at the scene. 

No word on the condition of the officer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.