Motorcycle officer rushed to hospital after crash in Drexel Hill
DREXEL HILL, Pa. - An investigation is underway after a police officer was struck by a vehicle while riding his patrol motorcycle in Drexel Hill.
The crash happened at Garrett Road and Owen Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
SKYFOX was live over the severely damaged motorcycle as it laid in the middle of the road.
The officer was rushed to a local hospital as the driver remained at the scene.
No word on the condition of the officer.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.