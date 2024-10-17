Motorcycle officer rushed to hospital after crash in Drexel Hill

An investigation is underway after a police officer was struck by a vehicle while riding his patrol motorcycle in Drexel Hill.

The crash happened at Garrett Road and Owen Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

SKYFOX was live over the severely damaged motorcycle as it laid in the middle of the road.

The officer was rushed to a local hospital as the driver remained at the scene.

No word on the condition of the officer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.