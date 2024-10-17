Deadly shooting inside Chinese restaurant sends customers running in Hunting Park

Customers and workers ran for their lives as a Chinese restaurant became the scene of a crime Tuesday night.

Police say at least one shot was fired inside the takeout area at 8th and Erie streets around 8:30 p.m.

A 34-year-old man was hit once in the chest, before running outside and collapsing to the ground.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument, which was all caught on camera.

Other customers and workers fled after the suspect fired the deadly shot, according to authorities.

No other injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.