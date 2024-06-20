Expand / Collapse search
Motorcycle, SUV collide in serious accident in SW Philly

By FOX 29 staff
Published  June 20, 2024 6:49pm EDT
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A busy southwest Philadelphia intersection was the scene of a serious accident between an SUV and a motorcycle.

Skyfox was over the scene Thursday evening, around 6:30, at the intersection of 84th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard.

Traffic was being diverted away from the intersection as police tape marked off the SUV and where it was entangled with the motorcycle.

There were no details regarding the conditions of anyone involved in the accident.