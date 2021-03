Philadelphia police say a motorcyclist died after he drove over a fire hose and crashed.

It happened in West Oak Lane around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters had stretched the fire hose across North Broad Street at 69th Ave to help them fight a nearby fire.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim.

