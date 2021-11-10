Mount Airy community hoping for safe return of missing 10-year-old girl

Members of the Houston Elementary School community in Mount Airy lit candles Wednesday night to honor 10-year old Qadr Williamson.

The well-liked 5th grader disappeared while walking to school three weeks ago. The last place her foster mom saw her was in the 300 block of Glen Echo. Police and the FBI are investigating and say they believe she is with a family member.

"Frankly, I don't think this story has gotten enough attention. This is not a story that should just fall by the wayside. We don't want anyone to chalk this up to whatever speculation may have happened. We want to know for sure," parent Jeffrey Schatz said.

Christine Bush has been Qadr's teacher since she was in third grade. She says Qadr loves science. The day before she vanished even staying after class to ask questions.

"She was always so intrigued and curious, such a wonderful student. It's just heartbreaking to not know how she is and where she is," Bush said.

Karen Waller-Martin's grandson is a student at Houston. the whole family coming out and is praying for her safe return.

"Anyone has a child missing on her way to school, we have to be here to support. We didn't know her directly but we're still family no matter what," she said.

